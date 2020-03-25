IMP: Hospitals, Clinics, Chemists, Labs, Ambulance All Open In 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. However, the essential services have been exempted from the lockdown and will continue to remain open.

Amid the pandemic, one would hope and expect that all medical facilities would be operational, and accordingly, leaving nothing to chance, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines state, "Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing home, ambulance, etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services be permitted."

MHA guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, giving a list of essential services that will remain open.

'There is absolutely no need to panic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

