PFI Met With Turkish Al Qaeda-linked Group IHH In October 2018, Claims Euro Research Body

In a shocking development, a European research group - Nordic monitor reported this week about a 2018 meeting between India's Popular Front of India (PFI) and alleged Turkish intelligence-linked jihadist group IHH. As per the report, the meeting which took place in October 2018, comprised of PFI members -Prof. P Koya and E. M. Abdul Rahiman and IHH Secretary-General Durmuş Aydın and Vice-President Hüseyin Oruç at IHH headquarters in Istanbul. The report claims that IHH - backed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - has been accused of smuggling arms to al-Qaeda-affiliated groups in Syria in 2014.

PFI meets with IHH - linked to Al-Qaeda

Moreover, the meeting was part of the Turkish government’s outreach to Muslim communities in the Southeast Asia region, claims the report. PFI had been chosen as it had endorsed Erdogan after a 2016 coup attempt and was promoted by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency as a group whose members 'were abused by Indian police'. The meeting was held to discuss promoting a partnership between the two organisations in various fields.

PFI & Hathras conspiracy

After the horrific alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by 4 upper-caste men, Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to communal riots over the incident, as the victim belonged to the Dalit community. UP police claimed that a website called 'Justice for Hathras' was launched to spread hate speeches, edited pictures, fake news, edited videos. The website allegedly received huge funding from countries abroad, investigative agencies have claimed - naming PFI & SDPI, which are already under the scanner over anti-CAA riots.

PFI link to UP's anti-CAA protests

The UP police has blamed the PFI and SDPI for the violence that erupted in the state during the protest against the CAA in December 2019. On December 31, DGP OP Singh formally wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on the PFI, with Karnataka and Assam are also contemplating a ban on these organizations. As per ED's investigation into PFI, it found a link between the Rs. 120 crores deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI from various sources and the anti-CAA protests held in Uttar Pradesh, as per sources. 90 withdrawals were allegedly made in a day during the protests against the CAA, as per the bank documents and proof procured by the ED. Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), while probing the Kerala gold smuggling case revealed that one of the five accused having terror links was PFI member Mohammed Ali.

