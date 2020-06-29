ICMR Selects PGIMER To Run Trials Of Rapid Antigen Detection Tests For COVID-19 Patients

The Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR) on Sunday initiated clinical trials for rapid antigen detection tests for Coronavirus patients. PGIMER, Chandigarh is one of seven premier tertiary care hospitals across the country that has been selected to begin the trials.

The decision came after the high surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in recent days, said Public Relations Office, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

This procedure will help in tracking the number of patients and in detecting the infection on a larger scale within a short span of time. The PGIMER has been selected for running the trials on critically ill COVID-19 patients.

"The availability of antigen-based detection tests is very limited all across the world. Most of such tests have relatively moderate sensitivity but high specificity. The test is a promising tool to keep a track of Coronavirus patients by rapid testing. We are thankful to ICMR for having entrusted us with this responsibility and we will strengthen our capacities, wherever required, to come out with tangible results to help fast track testing and tracing of positive cases as well as ease the burden on the current RT-PCR test," PGIMER Director, Prof Jagat Ram said.

The research organisation will form a committee to create a comprehensive plan along with timelines to meet the desired expectations of ICMR, thus contributing towards containing the disease, he added.

Rajasthan to begin trying rapid antigen test

The Rajasthan government will soon begin rapid antigen tests on a trial basis for screening coronavirus cases in the state as per guidelines issued by the ICMR, according to an official statement. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave this direction to officials during a video conference with medical experts, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh said the ICMR is sending 200 test kits to Rajasthan for the trial. Gehlot said this will help ramp up coronavirus investigation infrastructure and get quick reports.

In the discussions related to COVID-19 with the faculty members of medical colleges, doctors, and other medical experts, Gehlot said the state government's objective is to bring down the mortality rate due to the disease.

(With agency inputs)