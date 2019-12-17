Shai Hope Reveals What Keeps Him Motivated As West Indies Aim To Win The ODI Series

West Indies opener Shai Hope had scored an unbeaten match-winning century in the first ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. He was involved in a 218-run second-wicket stand along with Shimron Hetmyer as the visitors drew first blood in the three-match series. Meanwhile, Hope has revealed what his aim is and what keeps him going.

'I am doing this for the entire Caribbean': Hope

While addressing the media ahead of the second ODI, Shai Hope talked about the support that the team is getting back home.

"I just need to remind myself that I am doing this for the entire Caribbean, everyone is supporting us. It is just about finding that motivation and do whatever I can to get the team over the line," Hope said in the pre-match press conference here on Tuesday.

"It is about trusting the process. My preparation remains the same it is just about being able to adapt to each surface you play on," he said. When asked about the upcoming IPL Auctions which will be held in Kolkata on Thursday, the opening batsman said that it is secondary as they have come to play the series against India and their main aim is to win it.

"That is secondary; we came here to play a series against India and to win the series against India. Whatever comes secondary that is secondary. India series is the main thing right now," Hope said.

A must-win situation for India

After having lost the first ODI by eight wickets, the Men In Blue have no choice but to win the second match and settle the scores as they are now in a must-win situation to keep the series alive. The 2nd ODI will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

(With ANI Inputs)