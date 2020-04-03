Piyush Goyal Announces 100 Cr Grants For Ideas To Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

As India continues its battle against Coronavirus, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday informed that Rs 100 crore will be allocated for ideas to combat coronavirus with immediate impact. This comes after Goyal on Thursday held a meeting through video conference with the stakeholders of the startup ecosystem, including developers, leading startups, angel investors and others, to assess the impact of COVID-19 and lockdown in the country.

Action in the Time of COVID-19: ₹100 crore grant created to give wings to ideas that could combat Coronavirus with immediate impact.



NGOs & innovative startups with cost-efficient & scalable solutions to fight the spread of the pandemic can apply at: https://t.co/yoL80EqD5K — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 3, 2020

He added that the Commerce and Industry Minister said that NGOs and innovative startups with cost-efficient and scalable solutions to fight the spread of the pandemic can apply at https://actgrants.in. The minister said that the country is passing through an unprecedented crisis, and this requires prompt remedial actions. He sought everyone's cooperation in overcoming the hardships being faced by the industry, particularly the startups.

Furthermore, there are over 2060 Coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 336 cases in the last 24 hours; 647 Markaz-related cases

READ: Piyush Goyal expresses gratitude after 13 lakh Rly employees contribute to PM-CARES fund

Southern Railways Starts Converting Unused Rail Coaches Into Isolation Wards

Meanwhile, following the Railway ministry's decision to convert old coaches as isolation cabins, works have already began by Southern Railways in many parts of Tamil Nadu.

Southern railways to convert 473 coaches and Perambur carriage works in Chennai, which is the main worship of southern railways to convert 110 coaches into isolation wards. As per the design, each cabin to have one patient and 9 cabins make one coach. One cabin will be converted exclusively for paramedics and screens will separate them from isolation cabins.

All the windows are to be covered with mosquito nets and coach to have 3 toilets and 1 bathroom. Already works are underway in Coimbatore railway workshop also.

READ: Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal

READ: Coronavirus: Railways convert coaches into isolation wards amid pandemic scare