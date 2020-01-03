'Duty To Shelter Those Wronged Due To Religion': Piyush Goyal Explains Need For CAA

To rubbish, the fake news and myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday delivered a keynote address on 'Why India Needs CAA?’ in Mumbai. Goyal said that leaders from the BJP and several activists would try and contact about three crore families in the next 10 days and educate them about CAA. Goyal also mentioned that this Act does not deal with taking up anyone's citizenship rather it gives the work of giving citizenship.

During his address, Goyal said, "The opposition is confused or is confusing the public about CAA under a thought plan. They also tried to spread violence in many places on the basis of misconceptions."

Goyal said, "Our leaders and activists will contact the people of the country about CAA, about 3 crore families will be contacted in the next 10 days and we will remove the misunderstandings of the opposition. In Pakistan, which was 23 per cent minority, Pakistan is an Islamic country, so there can be minority Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis."

"The government of Pakistan was responsible for protecting 23 per cent of those minorities. If anyone is responsible for the partition of India, it is entirely with the Congress party, due to the greed of some people, they accepted partition but were not ready to leave the post," Goyal said.

"The train which came from Pakistan at the time of Partition was full of corpses, those who wanted to leave Pakistan and send them dead where the custom of Pakistan. In the agreement reached between Nehru Liaquat, it has been decided that India will worry for the minorities who are in India, and those who are in Pakistan will be the responsibility of Pakistan," he added.

'The minorities had to bear injustice'

Furthermore talking about the plight of minorities Goyal said, "Many people remained in Pakistan in such an environment, and it was decided that Pakistan would give them protection. It is unfortunate that the minority who were 23 per cent reduced to 3 per cent. Many of them were killed, the mothers and sisters were mistreated."

The Minister went on to say, "It is the responsibility of all of us Indians to give shelter to those who have been wronged in the name of religion, what was their sin that they remained there. India has given protection to all minorities, the number of minorities in India has increased, has not decreased."

He also said, "The topic of granting citizenship is not political, it is a matter of humanity, it is a matter of rising above ideology, it is for humanity. On the basis of religion, those who have faced difficulties in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, have the right to live respectfully in India, we have fulfilled this duty."

Gandhi's letter to Nehru

Lastly talking about PM Modi's initiative to help the minorities Goyal said, "Mahatma Gandhi also wrote a letter to Pandit Nehru, in which he talked about the refugees living in India with respect. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has made that dream of Gandhiji come true. The Congress government started in NPR 2009, it is not a law, it only keeps track of how much population is in the country, how much is the population in cities, villages, there is no need to give any document in it. The misunderstandings being spread in the country, the youth are being misled. The people coming from the demonstration do not even know what is being performed. Politics should never be above humanity, CAA is an Act brought to humanity, it does not harm anyone, does not snatch anything from anyone. This is a law made for humanity."

