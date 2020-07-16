'Railways To Achieve 100% Electrification In Next 3.5 Years', Says Piyush Goyal

In a significant development towards modernisation of India Railways, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asserted that the railways is on the way towards achieving 100 percent electrification in next three and a half years. He also stated that the national transporter will become the first clean railways in the world by 2030.

"Railways will move to 100 per cent electrification in the next 3.5 years and 100 per cent Net Zero operator in the next 9-10 years. By 2030, each one of us will be a proud citizen, owning the world's first large Clean Railways," said Goyal at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event.

The Union Minister also praised the massive efforts India has been taking in the renewable energy field and also mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' interconnected solar grid project.

"Prime Minister has promoted--One Sun, One World, One Grid. India is taking the lead role in the international renewable community. Transitioning into the international solar grid is something we are all working on. With PM-KUSUM Yojana we are bringing farmers too in renewable energy fold," he added.

READ | 'India Has Been A Great Partner And An Important Partner Of The US': Pompeo

READ | India Demands Unconditional Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pakistan's Review Plea Lie

Goyal reiterated PM Modi's words that India has become a model for the world when it comes to transition to renewable energy, adding that the government has invested heavily in the transition to renewable energy and hoped to get the required support from state governments too for making electricity available at affordable prices.

"Renewable energy is the way forward. Dependency on fossil fuel is not viable. Along with environmental benefits, renewable energy is good for the nation economically," he added.

"For renewable energy to further progress, we need to enhance our manufacturing and become self-sufficient and need the support of the states," said Goyal.

"The important thing if we become self-sufficient, we will move towards indigenous manufacturing in a sensible manner, without compromising quality," the Minister added.

"With high-quality products at economical prices. Whichever countries give us reciprocal access, India wants to expand trade with them," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Shiv Sena Slams KP Oli For 'Ayodhya In Nepal' Remark, Asks 'did Your Ancestor Trick Babur'

READ | Former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden In List Of Those Hacked By Bitcoin Scammers