Piyush Goyal Pays Tribute To 26/11 Heroes, Salutes Mumbaikars' 'strength & Resilience'

To pay respect to the victims and martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt message. Goyal thanked the security forces who were a part of the team that fought against Pakistan's terror outfit LeT to save the lives of a large number of people across Mumbai. 12 years ago, on November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai via the sea route and carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombings across the city which killed as many as 174 people and injured 300 more.

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal recalled the victims and Martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and took a moment to salute Mumbaikars for their 'strength and resilience'. He also expressed gratitude towards the Indian security forces who fought off the members of Pakistan's terrorist organisation and laid down their lives amid the attack. Piyush Goyal also shared a picture of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at the Taj Hotel.

We will be eternally grateful to all the security forces personnel who valiantly fought & made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India on that day. pic.twitter.com/RlmyQ9diA6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2020

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Even after 12 years, Mumbai takes a moment to recall the loss it suffered due to 12 coordinated attack carried out by 10 members of Pakistan-based extremist Islamist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which lasted for four days. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack began on November 26, 2008, and continue till November 29, 2008. Out of the 12 attacks, eight took place at different locations in South Mumbai namely- Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Oberoi Trident, Taj Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema. Two attacks took place in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier's College along with one explosion at Mazagaon area and one in a taxi at Vile Parle. All the sites of attacks, except the Taj Hotel, were secured by the security forces by the morning of November 28. India's National Security Guards undertook Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attack at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks on November 29.

Out of the 10 attackers, 9 were killed and one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured by the security forces. Kasab later revealed that he was a Pakistani citizen which was confirmed by Pakistan later. He also disclosed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba members had their controllers in Pakistan. Later in 2012, Ajmal Kasab was hanged till death in Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

About 174 people were killed during the attack and over 300 were wounded including several members of the security forces, the attackers. Joint Police Commissioner and Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Kamte, Encounter specialist Senior Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Senior Inspector Shashank Shinde were among the 15 policemen that were killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Two NSG Commandos and three railway officials of CST were also killed in the attack.

