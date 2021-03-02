Piyush Goyal Pulls Up Top Bureaucrats On Live Videocall; 'Turn On Camera, Then We'll Know'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday virtually presided the 3rd Governing Council meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards. It was attended by the MoS Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Rao Saheb Patil Danve, Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Poddar, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, DG, BIS P.K. Tiwari, Chairman QCI Shri Adil Zainulbhai and other senior officials of the Commerce Ministry and Bureau of Indian Standards.

During the meeting, while Piyush Goyal was talking about improving the quality of Indian products, he paused and saw that the cameras of some people were switched off. He asked the participants of the meeting to switch on their cameras and show interest in the working of the council or else "they will be replaced."

Addressing the Governing Council Bureau of Indian Standardshttps://t.co/EGFfzf06tJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2021

'Video can be kept on right?'

"Maybe the CEO of FSSAI is here with us. If you switch on the camera, at least we will come to know that you are actually present in the meeting. At least, the people who have joined should switch on their videos at some point of time in the meeting, or else we don't know whether you people are there on the call or have left the room. I don't understand why you keep your video off. Video can be kept on right? It will help me know how many people are actually interested in the Governing Council," Piyush Goyal said.

Chaired the Governing Council Meeting of Bureau of Indian Standards.



India will lead the global economy by delivering quality goods and services, with focus on:



🟦 Speed



🟨 Skill



🟪 Scale



🟩 Standardshttps://t.co/T3szuJvHIB pic.twitter.com/45KkOG2m8W — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2021

'Nobody is permanent in the Governing Council'

The Union Minister further said, "DG, BIS PK Tiwari will do one more thing. Write a letter to the members who do not attend two or three meetings continuously and asked them whether they want to be a part of the Governing Council or no. If they do not attend the third meeting, then they should be fired from the council. Then only people will take the work seriously. Or else, everyone starts making up stories that they are busy in some other work. If you are so busy, then leave the council. Bring such people who are interested in the working of Bureau of Indian Standards. I think there are elected Members of Parliament as well in the BIS. I am saying that replace the MPs or senior officials also who do not attend the meetings. Nobody is permanent. Those who cannot contribute should not be in the BIS and I firmly believe this. The attendance of the members will be monitored."

READ | Dr. Harsh Vardhan slams politicisation of PM's vaccine jab; lauds him for waiting his turn

READ | Mamata praises Tejashwi after solidifying TMC-RJD alliance; sends 'message' to BJP

The video clip of Piyush Goyal warning members of the council has been widely shared on social media platforms.

This is how Modi govt. works. pic.twitter.com/nOSBwQQMnw — Hitesh Bansal (@ihiteshbansal) March 1, 2021

MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani retweeting the clip wrote, "Leadership lessons from Government. Must applaud Piyush Goyal for his stance."

Leadership lessons from Government..Must applaud @PiyushGoyal for his stance.. https://t.co/85wgnZvZfq — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) March 1, 2021

READ | Bharat Biotech responds as PM Modi takes its Covaxin Covid vaccine; 'will inspire masses'

READ | SAD's Manjinder Singh Sirsa backs Deep Sidhu; says 'will ensure he is out of jail soon'