Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara And Neetu Kapoor's TikTok Attempt Is Too Adorable

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is one of the active social media users in Bollywood. Recently, she was in the US for her husband Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment. She used to regularly give updates about Rishi Kapoor’s health by sharing photos and giving messages about the actor’s health too. His fans and well-wishers were kept updated by her social media presence.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Films That Transformed His Career Graph In Bollywood

Neetu Kapoor is often seen in her pictures with Riddhima Kapoor's daughter and Ranbir's niece, Samara Sahni. As her fans can see that Neetu and Samara are very close. Neetu regularly shares adorable pictures and videos with Samara on her social media account. Recently, Neetu Kapoor shared a video on her Instagram that featured Samara. In the video actor, Neetu Kapoor can be seen matching the steps with her grand-daughter in the cute video. She captioned the post as, “Sam insisted to do some tik tok thingy 🤦‍♀️ had no clue just followed to please her 🤦‍♀️ sometimes you gotta do things to make your loved ones happy #samstories #totalconfusion 🥰💃🏻🙄”.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Most Memorable Moments From The Film 'Roy'

Watch the video here:

In the video, the duo is seen dancing on the tunes of a song with a photo filter that made them look cuter. Neetu Kapoor is seen wearing a purple top and casual jeans whereas her grand-daughter is seen in a simple black t-shirt and denim shorts. Neetu and Samara looked like they are trying to make a TikTok video. Her fans showered their love and praises in the comments section.

Also Read | Award Winning Roles Of Ranbir Kapoor That Prove He Is A "Rockstar"

Samara Sahni recently made headlines when her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared group pictures of her family in which Ranbir Kapoor was also seen. Samara Sahni stole the limelight by her cute looks in the picture. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside his ladylove Alia Bhatt. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Best Performances As A Young And Carefree Lad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.