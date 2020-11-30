Plan To Vaccinate Around 30 Cr People Against COVID-19 By July-August 2021: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stated that the Centre has come up with a plan to vaccinate around 25 to 30 crore people by July-August 2021.

"In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Vardhan said while addressing media.

"I would request everyone to remember and follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks and following social distancing as these are important for health amid the pandemic," he said.

The Union Health Minister, who is also a chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Monday. Noting the completion of eleven months of the fight against COVID-19 in the country, he called masks and sanitisers as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

"We will soon be completing eleven months in our fight against COVID. Since then, the most important principle to protect ourselves and others is to follow the basic principles of hygiene and physical distancing. In the fight against COVID, our biggest weapon is mask and sanitiser," he said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 38,772 New Cases, 45,333 Recoveries In 24 Hours

READ | PM Modi Virtually Meets With 3 COVID Vaccine Makers; Praises Efforts In Fighting Pandemic

Atmanirbhar in Masks and PPE kits

He also highlighted that the country's recovery rate is one of the highest in the world and that the country has come a long way from merely one lab at the beginning of the year to over 2100 labs at present, testing more than a million people on an average on a daily basis.

"From 1 lab in January 2020, we now have 2,165 labs. More than ten lakh people are being tested on a daily basis. We have completed 14 crore cumulative tests today. This shows the determination of the government and relentless efforts of our corona warriors whose contribution is significant in fighting the pandemic," he said.

"Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become self-reliant in the production of masks, PPE kits, ventilators etc. More than 10 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured every day in India. And now, our scientists are instrumental in the research for the vaccine and it will be available on time," he said.

India has surpassed the 94-lakh mark after the country reported 38,772 new infections in 24 hours on Monday. The cumulative toll of infections stands at 94,31,692, of which 4,46,952 are active cases whereas 88,47,600 have recovered and discharged. With 443 new deaths in 24 hours reported on Monday, the cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,37,139.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Doctors Hold Medical Camp At Delhi Border; Call For COVID-19 Testing Of Agitating Farmers

READ | India Has Put To Use Significant Scientific Calibre In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic: Harsh Vardhan