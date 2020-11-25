'Pledge To Make World Safer For Women': VP Naidu On Int'l Day For Elimination Of Violence

Observing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday implored the citizens to pledge to make the world a safer and better place for women. Taking to Twitter, Naidu quoted: 'Where women are respected, divinity blossoms there'. He further said that the need of the hour is to end gender discrimination and empower women.

'यत्र नार्यस्तु पूज्यन्ते, रमन्ते तत्र देवताः'



'Where women are respected, divinity blossoms there'



On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, let us all pledge to make this world a safer and better place for them. #orangetheworld #GenerationEquality — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 25, 2020

The need of the hour is to end gender discrimination and empower women. #orangetheworld #GenerationEquality — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 25, 2020

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is a global advocacy effort of the United Nations General Assembly to prevent and eliminate instances of violence in all forms that women are subjected to around the world. The day is observed on November 25 every year.

Violence against women & girls is a global emergency requiring urgent action at all levels, in all spaces & by all people.



On Wednesday's International Day to End Violence against Women I reiterate my appeal to end this shadow pandemic once & for all.#16Days pic.twitter.com/3oreRCRbVl — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 25, 2020

The theme this year

This year, the theme for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” The theme focuses on bridging the funding gaps to provide essential services for the survivors of violence during the ongoing pandemic.

25 November is the International Day to End Violence against Women and the 🌎 is turning orange 🧡 to show that #GenerationEquality stands against gender-based violence.



Let’s kick off the #16Days of Activism and #orangetheworld!



ℹ️ https://t.co/OFH7Eb5UwM pic.twitter.com/yqnUyDkwOx — UN Women (@UN_Women) November 24, 2020

Like every year, a 16-day campaign will be launched on November 25 and will conclude on December 10, marking the occasion of International Human Rights Day. Throughout the campaign, multiple events will be organized by various local and international bodies to create awareness about the need to prevent violence and to support the survivors. Many buildings and landmarks will be painted ‘orange’ on this day to sensitize people towards the need for a violence-free future.

