NCW Thanks Kriti Sanon For Participating In 'India Against Abuse On Women' Campaign

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on November 23 took to Twitter and thanked actress Kriti Sanon for extending her support to their campaign India Against Abuse on Women. The official Twitter handle of the commission shared a video of the actress where she can be seen talking about the root cause of the problem and also inspired women to speak out against the abuse being done to them.

Kriti Sanon speaks against domestic abuse

In the video, Kriti speaks about the surge in cases pertaining to domestic violence in India and its consequences. The video starts with the Heropati actress saying, “While we have all been in this middle of the pandemic, the rate of reported cases of domestic violence and of gender-based harassment has really been increasing. It's actually worrisome. While the National Commission for Women has tried their level best anyone and everyone who has come forward and reported, there are still two problems that are related to this issue.”

Read: 'Happily Ever After': Kriti Sanon Wishes Parents On Anniversary, Shares Rare Unseen Pics

Read: Kriti Sanon's Latest Poem Finely Describes Moment When One Hums Their 'soul Song'

Thank you @kritisanon for extending your support to our campaign "India Against Abuse on Women" & for inspiring women to speak out against abuse! Join @NCWIndia for a 3-day virtual discussion on ways to curb abuse against women & girls.

Register now 👇 https://t.co/QmSa8DlXEb pic.twitter.com/Rl1OHucTE4 — NCW (@NCWIndia) November 23, 2020

Continuing, while explaining some of the problems that is obstructing the work of the NCW, the actress said, “Firstly, there is a lack of awareness and secondly, under-reported cases. I really feel that it is extremely important for all of us to come together and eliminate this issue from its deep root. So if you are someone who is going through or has gone through any form of domestic violence or any form of harassment, or if you know someone who is going through such kind of problem, please don’t hold back. Come forward, report, register a complaint on the NCW website.”

While captioning the post, the commission thanked the actress for her support and wrote, “Thank you Kriti Sanon for extending your support to our campaign "India Against Abuse on Women" & for inspiring women to speak out against abuse. Join NCW for a 3-day virtual discussion on ways to curb abuse against women & girls.”

Actress Kriti Sanon also shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “NCW is organizing a 3-day virtual discussion “India Against Abuse on Women" from 25th-27th November where the Commission aims to bring together organizations & individuals for an inclusive discourse around ways to curb abuse against women & girls”

Read: Kriti Sanon Pens A Powerful Poem, Says 'Unleash Your Heart'; Tiger Shroff Reacts

Read: Kriti Sanon Joins 'Local4Diwali' Club, Urges Fans To 'celebrate Spirit Of Local Designers'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.