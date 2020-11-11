PM Modi And Vietnamese PM To Co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit On Nov 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart HE Nguyen Xuan Phuc will be co-chairing the 17th ASEAN-Indian Summit on November 12, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday. In a statement, the MEA said that leaders of all ten ASEAN member states will participate in the virtual summit. The member states meeting will review the status of ASEAN-Indian Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas, including connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education, capacity building and etc.

The MEA said, “The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025). Covid-19, post-pandemic economic recovery, and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the Summit”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on 12 November. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will participate in the Summit that will be held online.

8th edition of ASEAN-Indian Summit

The latest ASEAN-India summit will be the eighth edition attended by Modi. The Summit provides the opportunity for India and ASEAN members to engage at the highest level. The Indian PM last attended the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in Bangkok in November 2019.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, “ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties. India’s Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN”.

The member nations include ten Southeast Asian Nations, including, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Cambodia and Myanmar.

