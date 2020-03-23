Odisha Police Book Four People In Separate Cases For Violating Home Quarantine Norms

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the Odisha police have registered three cases in separate incidents of violating home quarantine norms and indulging in risky behaviour. So far two persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the state.

In one incident, the police registered a criminal case under Puri Ghat police station in Cuttack against one US returned individual for violating home quarantine norms and indulging in risky behaviour.

After return from the US, this person had registered for home quarantine, as per the government norms. However, the person was not following quarantine guidelines and was indulging in risky behaviour. After getting intimation from the health department, the police conducted verification and found that the person was moving in market places. Post that, a case has been registered under sections 188/269/270/271 of IPC and the person has been shifted to institutional quarantine.

In the second incident, a person who recently returned from Uzbekistan has been found to be violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Based on the report of empowered authority and preliminary enquiry by the police, Odisha police has registered a case against the defaulter under section 188/271 IPC, on Sunday at Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur.

In the third case, a complaint has been registered against a couple in Bhubaneswar for violating home quarantine norms after returning from abroad. They have been shifted to a quarantine centre at a government hospital in Bhubaneswar.

READ | Odisha Forms Teams To Trace 3 Persons Who Came In Contact With COVID-19 Patient

Odisha under lockdown

Amid the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases at an alarming rate, the Odisha government has decided to impose a lockdown in the state till 9 pm of March 29. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had urged people to stay at home and step out only for essential services. "If you go out - you risk bringing the virus to your family. The administration will take tough action on anyone violating this and risking their lives, their family members and people of Odisha," the Chief Minister said.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Andhra Pradesh Reports First Case Of Community Transmission

Coronavirus in India

At least 396 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown till March 31, with an extension likely.

Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID-19.

READ | Bihar Government Rushes To Trace Contacts Of Its First Two Coronavirus Positives

Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh people worldwide, with the number of deaths over 13,000. Presently, there are around 336,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,613 people. Meanwhile, around 97,636 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit regions, after China, are Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US To Deploy National Guard In New York, California & Washington

(With ANI inputs)