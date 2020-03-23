Jyotiradtiya Scindia Joins Janta Curfew With Family As They 'clap Against Coronavirus'

BJP leader Jyotiradtiya Scindia on Sunday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janta curfew. Taking to Twitter, Scindia shared a video of himself standing in the balcony along with his family and clapping to show gratitude. He captioned the video saying, 'Clapping against coronavirus!...'

Clapping against #coronavirus! Extremely grateful to our healthcare workers for keeping us safe, and helping the nation get through this tough time. Let’s all spread positivity and good vibes into the universe! pic.twitter.com/BelcwarLuS — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 22, 2020

READ | Delhi Metro Takes Day Off, Practices Social Distancing As Country Observes Janta Curfew

Earlier, he also urged everyone in his state to participate and support the Prime Minister's call. "I support the Prime Minister's call to win the war and avoid infection against Corona. I also request all citizens of Madhya Pradesh and the country that on 22 March, participate in the Janta Curfew suggested by PM Modi and contribute to the country's war against this infection," tweeted Scindia.

कोरोना से जंग और संक्रमण से बचने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री जी के आव्हान का मैं समर्थन करता हूँ।साथ ही मध्य प्रदेश और देश के सभी नागरिकों से निवेदन करता हूँ कि 22 मार्च को @narendramodi द्वारा सुझाए गए "जनता कर्फ्यू" में सहभागिता कर इस संक्रमण के विरुद्ध देश की जंग में अपना योगदान दें। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020

READ | Scindia Lauds Hanging Of Nirbhaya Convicts, Says It Is A 'moment To Introspect For Nation'

India observes Janta curfew

A 'Janta Curfew' was imposed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in wake of rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. The aim was to promote social distancing and thus curbing the spread of deadly COVID-19 disease. PM Modi in his address on March 19 talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Citizens across the country followed PM Modi's instruction to stay inside their homes and contributed to the nation's fight against the pandemic.

“With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said.

READ | Scindia Hails PM Modi's Call For Janta Curfew On March 22, Asks Citizens To Participate

Coronavirus in India

At least 396 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 336,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,613 people. Meanwhile, around 97,636 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

READ | Rajinikanth Reveals Reason Why Twitter Took Down His Video Supporting Janta Curfew