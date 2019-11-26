Delhi: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Meet After Constitution Day Celebration & SC Verdict

PM Modi held a meeting in his chambers at the Parliament House along with the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP national working president, JP Nadda on Tuesday, November 26. The 25-minute-long meeting took place after the joint session of Parliament that commemorated Constitution day. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court while hearing a joint petition of Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, has ordered that a floor test should be conducted in Maharasthra Assembly on November 27, observing that a delay in the majority test could lead to horse-trading.

Before and After the meeting

Apart from the Constitution Day which was commemorated before the meeting between the three leaders, SC also pronounced its verdict ordering floor test in Maharashtra. A little while after reports claiming Ajit Pawar’s resignation surfaced in the media, Sanjay Raut confirmed it. Following all of this, Devendra Fadnavis also announced his resignation in a press conference and said that they will prove to be a good opposition in the state.

Read: PM Modi terms the Constitution as the 'most sacred book', propagates unity among Indians

PM Modi on Constitution Day

PM Modi while addressing the people in the Central Hall of Parliament commemorating the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution, reiterated that the Constitution (Samvidhan) is the most sacred book for Indians. He also cited two important messages that the Constitution propagates, namely, 'Dignity for Indians' and 'Unity for India'. This comes as the commemoration of the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, which was officially declared by PM Modi on October 11, 2015. This announcement was made on the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Read: PM Modi hails BJP's efforts to rid Jharkhand of Maoists; slams opposition

Addressing the people, PM Modi on the Constitution Day said, “I especially bow down to 130 crore Indians, who never let the faith in India's democracy diminish and always considered our Constitution a sacred book. 'Dignity for Indian' and 'Unity for India' are two messages that our Constitution has propagated. It has upheld the dignity of every India and has ensured the unity of India stands strong. Due to the strength of our Constitution, we have been able to move towards a superior India. We have done all the reforms within the limits of the Constitution".

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Efforts Underway To Bring Jammu And Kashmir On Pilgrimage Tourism Map: KK Sharma

Read: MASSIVE | NCP's Ajit Pawar Resigns As Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Fadnavis To Speak: Sources