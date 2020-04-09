PM Modi And Home Minister Amit Shah Praise CRPF On 'Valour Day'

On 'Valour Day', Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shared a video on twitter spreading awareness on coronavirus and the ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

CRPF's Valour day

According to the CRPF website, on April 9, 1965 a small contingent of the 2nd battalion of the CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani brigade (over 3000 personnel) on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, eliminating 34 Pakistani soldiers and capturing four alive.

The courage of @crpfindia is widely known. On CRPF Valour Day today, I salute this brave force and remember the bravery of our CRPF personnel in Gujarat’s Sardar Patel Post in 1965. The sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full-fledged infantry brigade in such a manner, it said. In the conflict, six CRPF men were also killed. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men, April 9 is celebrated as "Valour Day in the force.

09 अप्रैल 1965 को गुजरात के रण(कच्छ) में स्थित ‘सरदार पोस्ट’ पर @crpfindia की एक छोटी सी टुकड़ी ने अपने से कई गुना अधिक संख्या वाली हमलावर दुश्मन फौज को हरा कर इतिहास रचा था।



अदम्य साहस, वीरता और बलिदान के प्रतीक सीआरपीएफ ‘शौर्य दिवस’ की सभी को बधाई व हमारे वीर शहीदों को नमन्। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 9, 2020

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah both hailed the personnel and the organisation's services.

