PM Modi And Home Minister Amit Shah Praise CRPF On 'Valour Day'

General News

On 'Valour Day', Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shared a video on twitter spreading awareness on coronavirus and the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CRPF Day

On 'Valour Day', Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shared a video on twitter spreading awareness on coronavirus and the ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

CRPF's Valour day

According to the CRPF website, on April 9, 1965 a small contingent of the 2nd battalion of the CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani brigade (over 3000 personnel) on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, eliminating 34 Pakistani soldiers and capturing four alive.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full-fledged infantry brigade in such a manner, it said. In the conflict, six CRPF men were also killed. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men, April 9 is celebrated as "Valour Day in the force.

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah both hailed the personnel and the organisation's services.

