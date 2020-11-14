PM Modi & Other Leaders Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His 131st Birth Anniversary

PM Modi took to Twitter on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to hail the first Prime Minister of India while paying a tribute to him. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid a tribute to the leader on Children's Day. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hailed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and called him a 'towering visionary'.

"My humble tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," read a tweet from PM Modi in Hindi.

देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहर लाल नेहरू को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

My tributes to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020

Rajasthan CM on Children's Day

On the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to hail the leader. Calling him the 'architect of modern India', Gehlot said Jawaharlal Nehru was a prominent leader in India's fight for freedom. He also said that Pandit Nehru's 'legacy shall always live'.

My humble tributes to India’s First Prime Minister, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru ji on his birth anniversary. Nehru ji was one of the foremost leaders of our freedom movement and also the architect of modern India. His legacy shall always live on… pic.twitter.com/T6yylAGzJa — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 14, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the cremation spot of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Shantivan on Saturday to pay homage to the first Prime Minister of the country. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that India must make efforts to 'conserve the values' of Jawaharlal Nehru. While calling Nehru a 'towering visionary, Rahul Gandhi said that he laid the 'foundation of the country'.

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to India's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/eQeRJYuAaI — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook.



Our endeavour must be to conserve these values. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2020

More on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Born in Allahabad on 14 November 1889, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru graduated from the Trinity College, Cambridge and the Inner Temple and trained to be a barrister. After returning to India, Nehru enrolled at the Allahabad High Court but also took an interest in national politics. Being a committed nationalist since teenage, Nehru went on to become a prominent leader in Indian National Congress during the 1920s. After being known as an Indian independence activist for his leadership during the pre-independence period, he went on to become the First Prime Minister of India following the independence of the country in 1947 till his death in 1964. Jawaharlal Nehru belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community which is why he was popularly known as Pandit Nehru. The children of India called him Chacha Nehru due to his affection for children which is why his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day till date.

