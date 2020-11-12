Dwayne Johnson To Gift 20 Children's Hospitals The First Batch Of 'Xbox Series X' Consoles

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has a heartwarming way of celebrating the launch of the latest generation of Xbox. The former wrestler and actor, who unveiled the first-ever Xbox two decades ago, is teaming up with Microsoft and Gamers Outreach to gift twenty children's hospitals custom Xbox Series X consoles. The star also took to his Instagram handle to make the big announcement.

Dwayne shares an initial look of the custom Xbox Series X console

After marking his partnership with Bill Gates' Microsoft for unveiling the original Xbox twenty years ago, Dwayne Johnson has joined hands with Microsoft along with Gamers Outreach to make the holiday season special for 50,000 kids across the country battling through various illnesses. Thus, a rejoiced Dwayne was more than 'thrilled' to announce bringing joy and smiles on those kids' faces as he recently surprised a bunch of kids at the Children's Hospital Colorado with a custom Xbox Series X console. He also announced that 20 children's hospitals will be gifted with the very first batch of the new video game console which was launched this Tuesday.

The Baywatch actor also revealed that each custom box and the controller will have his Brahma Bull logo and his signature engraved with a message that reads, "Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson". In addition to that, those hospitals will also receive Gamers Outreach (GO) karts. Those karts will be helpful for children who won't be able to leave their hospital rooms.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 48-year-old wrote, "The best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!!" He added, "These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smiling."

Check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for upcoming Dwayne Johnson's movies as the actor has several projects in his kitty releasing next year. Some of his highly-anticipated silver screen ventures include Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and DC's Black Adam. Not so long ago, the first-look teaser of Black Adam was revealed by the makers.

