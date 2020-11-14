Children's Day 2020 - Read About The Significance And History Of The Day

Every year, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14. Children's Day 2020 will fall on Saturday and will be celebrated with Diwali. The day's significance is deeply rooted in the story of India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru, who was one of the most notable freedom fighters of India, worked hard to ensure that the country was a safe place for children and dreamt of a nation that would provide a stable atmosphere for children to grow up.

Children's Day Significance

This day is celebrated all over India to raise voice about child rights, the right to education for children, and the importance of a good atmosphere to help them grow into better human beings. Nehru believed that children are the main strength of a nation, and if they are provided with the right environment, they can lead the country to prosperity.

Children's Day History

Children’s Day history dates back to 1956. November 14 became India’s official National Children’s Day after Nehru died. This date marks the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Before this, Children’s Day was celebrated on November 20. The day marked the new era of Independent India where each child was equal irrespective of race, caste, religion, economic background.

Children's Day Celebration

In India, Children's Day celebrations can take many different forms. On this day, various programmes and seminars are organised. Many institutions organise functions like quiz competitions, debates, sit and draw completion, among others so that children can enjoy this day. Many NGOs also organise awareness campaigns in various places. The government also introduces new schemes so that children who are less fortunate can get a healthy life with proper nutrition and education.

Children's Day celebration amid these trying times

Individuals and institutions can organise virtually activities to make children feel special on this day. Parents can hold virtual play sessions or games that would require the active participation of their child's friends. Institutions can hold online quizzes and games. They can also organise some fun competitions to encourage children to express themselves and have fun while following social distancing norms.

