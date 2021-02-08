Uttarakhand Disaster: PM Modi Holds Meeting With State MPs; Amit Shah And JP Nadda Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a high-level meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and a group of MPs from Uttarakhand to review the glacier burst that had hit the northern state. Taking to Twitter, Uttarakhand BJP MP Anil Baluni shared a video of the meeting saying, "Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of MPs from Uttarakhand discussed the disaster in the state. On this occasion, Union Home Minister Respected Shri Amit Shah and BJP National President Respected Shri JP Nadda Ji were also present."

Read: Uttarakhand CM Reviews Relief Ops In Joshimath; Atleast 35 Trapped Inside Tapovan Tunnel

Read: Uttarakhand Glacier Breach LIVE Updates: 24 Bodies Recovered; 171 People Still Missing

PM assures all possible aid to Uttarakhand

A glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area.

Yesterday, shortly after the calamity hit the state, PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Haldia had prayed for the victims stuck in the disaster, stating that he was constantly in touch with Uttarakhand CM, Home Minister and the NDRF troops with respect to the rescue operations. He had also assured all possible help to the state to tide over the crisis.

As per the latest information, over 170 people are reported to be missing while the death toll has risen to 24, with more bodies being recovered from the debris. A joint team of ITBP, Army, SDRF, and NDRF is currently inside the Tapovan tunnel for the rescue operation. At least 35 people are said to be trapped inside.

Earlier in the day, the DRDO conducted an aerial survey of the glacier. According to Dr LK Sinha, Director, Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment, prima facie, a hanging glacier broke away from the main glacier and came down the valley. "In the valley it formed a lake which burst later and caused the damage. The data is being analysed by our scientists in detail and if required, they would again go to get more details," he said.

Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: 'Rishiganga Project Completely Wiped Off; 11 Lives Lost,' Says CM

Read: Uttarakhand Disaster: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased;7 Reported Dead