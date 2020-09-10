As Japan PM Abe Resigns, PM Modi Appreciates His Efforts In Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a last telephonic conversation on Thursday with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe before he steps down from the position. In the 30-minute conversation, PM Modi expressed his appreciation to all efforts extended by PM Abe through his leadership.

At the outset, the Japanese leader conveyed that he would resign from his position as Prime Minister and expressed his gratitude for the friendship and the relationship of trust built with Prime Minister Modi. PM Abe also noted his memories from their mutual annual visits to India. PM Modi responded by expressing his appreciation to all the efforts extended by Abe and by recalling the time they spent together.

Speaking of the significant enhancement of Japan-India relations in recent years, PM Abe stated that both the leaders took action towards realizing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Further, the special strategic and global partnership between the two nations was elevated to greater heights.

PM Modi & PM Abe welcome ACSA agreement

Both Prime Ministers welcomed the signing of the Agreement between the two governments, concerning Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services between the Self-Défense Forces of Japan and the Indian Armed Forces. The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) was signed by both sides on Wednesday, September 9 to facilitate the smooth supplies and services between the Self-Defence Forces of Japan and India.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his appreciation to PM Shinzo Abe's leadership and contribution in enhancing the relationship between Japan and India. Both the leaders affirmed that the basic policy of Japan-India-emphasis remains unchanged, and agreed that the two countries continue to work closely in areas such as security and economic cooperation including the high-speed rail project.

