PM Modi Asserts 'world's Largest Scheme' Ayushman Bharat Benefitted 70 Lakh People

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that around 70 lakh people have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance scheme. The Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched as recommended by the National Health Policy (NHP) in 2017. It adopts two components - the Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

PM Modi was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University where he termed Ayushman Bharat as the 'world's largest scheme'.

"In less time, 70 lakh people have benefitted from this scheme... Out of this, around 11 lakh people are from Uttar Pradesh," Prime Minister Modi said. The Central government's road map for the health sector is -- first, working on preventive healthcare; second is expanding affordable healthcare, and the third is the supply side interventions, which means ensuring supply in view of every demand of this sector, and fourth is the mission mode intervention," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched the Atal Bhujal Yojna, a scheme that aims to better management of groundwater.

PM Modi unveiled the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in order to commemorate the remarkable statesman on his 95th birth anniversary. The 25-ft bronze statue of former prime minister was installed at the Lok Bhawan building in Lucknow on December 9. According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had requested the Prime Minister to unveil the statue.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also present . pic.twitter.com/xeTKlh7z0H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2019

(with ANI inputs)