Rajnath Singh Lauds PM Modi, Says 'whatever He Pledges, He Accomplishes'

General News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, December 25, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at the launch of Atal Bhujal Yojana.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, December 25, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at the launch of Atal Bhujal Yojana on the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. Lauding Prime Minister Modi during the occasion, he said, "The best thing about him was that he delivers all his promises." He further added that PM Modi has taken the country forward in all the areas where it was lagging behind before. 

Singh lauds BRO

While addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister also lauded the Border Road Organisation (BRO) for constructing the Atal Tunnel in less than the stipulated cost. He said, "Over Rs, 4,000 crores were allocated for construction of the tunnel, but BRO has completed the work in a thousand crores less." He further added that the tunnel is important for national security as well. He also recalled the former Prime Minister's efforts in getting the Rohtang Tunnel constructed. 

Read: Naveen Patnaik: 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee is an inspiration for us'

PM Modi unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in order to commemorate the remarkable statesman on his 95th birth anniversary. The 25-ft bronze statue of former prime minister was installed at the Lok Bhawan building in Lucknow on December 9. PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. 

Read: Anurag Thakur remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee; questions Sonia Gandhi on NRC, NPR and CAA

PM Modi also launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana scheme that promotes Panchayat-led groundwater management and conservation effort. It will also drive behavioural change with a primary focus on demand-side management. Speaking at Vigyan Bhavan, PM Modi laid out the Centre's plan to address depleted and depleting levels of groundwater, which the Union Cabinet had approved on Tuesday. 

Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Integrated Financial Advisors in Delhi

Read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls the appointment of CDS a step towards 'jointmanship'

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

Published:
COMMENT
