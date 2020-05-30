PM Modi Assures Farmers Of 'energising' Agriculture Sector With Key Reforms & Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has assured of 'energising' the agriculture sector with reforms and measures to help the farmers of India. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of farmers to the country and stated that the Central government works towards ensuring better markets and to eliminate the role of middlemen.

The Prime Minister has also coined 'Aatma Nirbhar Agriculture' as a part of his 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' vision amid the Coronavirus crisis which has gripped the world. The Prime Minister highlighted, "Farmers can now sell anywhere as per their will. This, in turn, will enable better price realization for farmers, attracting investments and make agriculture competitive, thus becoming a key contributor to the promise of doubling farmer incomes."

Apart from this, PM Modi also listed the initiatives taken by the Central government to provide relief to farmers. These include Rs. 2 lakh crore concessional credit enabled through the Kisan Credit Card, boost given to investment in farm-gate infrastructure, immediate implementation of the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and other steps towards the promise of doubling farmer incomes.

India is extremely proud of our farmers. They work day and night to feed the nation.



PM Modi's letter to the nation

Listing abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, PM Modi in his letter to the nation, asserted that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader. As the world is fighting a battle with the invisible COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi said that the country is traversing on the path to victory in the long battle while also acknowledging the tremendous suffering of migrant workers among others.

The Prime Minister in his letter also noted that India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, and there is a firm belief that it will also set an example in economic revival. He further asked the people to take care to ensure that inconveniences that they are facing do not turn into disasters. He also spoke about the surgical strike and airstrike, adding that it proved India's mettle and praised the resilience of people of West Bengal and Odisha amid the devastating Cyclone Amphan.

