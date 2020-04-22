PM Narendra Modi To Interact With CMs Of All States Via Video Conference On April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of all states via video-conference on April 27. This will be PM Modi's third such conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and talk about steps being taken to arrest the spread of the virus.

This comes after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,486 new cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths have been reported from the country in the last 24 hours. India's death toll has risen to 652.

Earlier meetings between PM and CMs

The earlier meeting on April 11 was to discuss the extension of lockdown. During his April 2 interaction with Chief Ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown. Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the Prime Minister had interacted with State heads on March 20 to discuss means to check the spread of the deadly virus.

PM Modi On Ordinance for Healthcare Workers

Hours after the Centre announced an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1876 in wake of the rising incidents of violence and discrimination against medical personnel amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the ordinance manifests the government's commitment to protect the healthcare workers. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the ordinance will ensure the safety of our professionals and there can be no compromise on the safety of those bravely battling COVID-19.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.



