PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Armed Forces; Takes A Ride On A Tank In Longewala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday boarded a tank while celebrating Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border in Longewala, Jaisalmer. During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, the Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country.

PM Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer



He was in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with security forces.

PM Modi further laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Armed Forces who lost their lives on the line of duty. Furthermore, while celebrating Diwali, PM Modi was also seen distributing sweets among the soldiers of the BSF in Longewala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes sweets among jawans during his visit to Longewala, Jaisalmer.

Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the Security Forces every year.

PM Modi in Jaiselmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will give a befitting reply to those who try to hurt its interests. He made the remark during his address at the Longewala post in Rajasthan, where he arrived in the morning to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers and pay tribute to soldiers and their sacrifices.

Addressing the Armed forces, the Prime Minister congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. PM Modi further reiterated that the nation will not compromise with its interests and credited the soldiers for the repute and stature of India.

“World now understands that this nation won’t compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you’ve secured the nation. As long as you are there, this country’s Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence,” said PM Modi.

