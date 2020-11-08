PM Modi Congratulates Joe Biden & Kamala Harris On Winning US Presidential Elections 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Joe Biden on winning the 2020 US Election and becoming the person-in-line to become the 46th President of the United States unseating incumbent Donald Trump.

PM Modi has tweeted a photo of the pair of them from his visit to the US when Biden was Barack Obama's Vice President and hailed his then contributions to strengthening India-US relations.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

The Prime Minister has also congratulated Indian-origin Kamala Harris who will be the first woman Vice President of the US, highlighting the significance of her achievement.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden was declared the winner as per projections of numerous US media networks almost four days after polling closed, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some states. It was his home state Pennsylvania that finally delivered the victory to him, pushing him over the critical 270-electoral college votes mark.

While he will formally assume the Presidency in January 2021, there is still the small matter of Trump refusing to cleanly concede the election, last heard claiming that it was he who won the election and claiming that mail-in ballots had defrauded the American people. Regardless, a raft of world leaders have congratulated Joe Biden and the American people have taken to the streets to celebrate - probably not the best idea given that the US is the country worst-hit by the Coronavirus crisis with record numbers of new cases now being reported on a daily basis. Biden has stated he would take decisive action on Covid as soon as he becomes President.

(Picture Credit: @NarendraModi)