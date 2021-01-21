PM Modi Congratulates Kamala Harris On 'historic Occasion'; Stresses On Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Kamala Harris as she was sworn-in as the 49th Vice President of the United States by calling it a historic occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is 'looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust'. "The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's wishes for the 49th US Vice President came shortly after he congratulated Joe Biden for assuming office as the 46th President of the United States. Wishing him a successful term, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to work with Biden for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. Moreover, PM Modi stated that both countries are united in addressing "common challenges" and advancing global peace and security.

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Observing that the India-US partnership is based on shared values, he stressed that both nations have multifaceted bilateral agendas, growing economic engagement and vibrant people-to-people linkages. Moreover, PM Modi exuded confidence in taking the India-US partnership to greater heights by working along with the new US President.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris takes oath

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Starting at noon (local time), Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

Kamala Harris: 'Ready to serve'

Ready to serve. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Immediately after the US Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in, she took to her official Twitter account and stated 'Ready to serve'. Harris has made history by becoming the first woman vice president of the United States. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

