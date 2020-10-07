Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Recommends Deputy Guard Chief's Name As New Crown Prince

Kuwait’s new Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has issued a decree recommending the nomination of Deputy National Guard Commander Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the candidate for country’s new Crown Prince. Sheikh Nawaf’s ascension as Kuwait’s Emir after the death of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has left the position of Crown Prince vacant.

"The Al Sabah ruling family has blessed the recommendation of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah to appoint Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince," Minister of Royal Court Affairs Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency KUNA.

The decree will now be sent to the National Assembly to pledge allegiance to the heir of the throne and if parliament rejects the name, the emir should offer three more names of potential heirs. National Assembly speaker had said that the parliament should be ready to vote on the matter the next day if Sheikh Nawaf recommends the name for the new Crown Prince on October 7.

Cabinet resignation

This comes after the Kuwaiti government, headed by Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, submitted its resignation to the Emir in anticipation of the parliamentary elections scheduled for November. Sheikh Nawaf reportedly expressed his full confidence in the current cabinet and asked it to carry on its duties, including the preparation for the general elections. He also praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and his government in fulfilling their obligations.

Reports suggest that Sheikh Nawaf wanted to avoid difficulties of forming a new government when the current cabinet will get dissolved anyway ahead of elections. The resignation of the cabinet is not unusual in Kuwait as it occurs whenever lawmakers submit a no-confidence motion against top officials. Recently, 10 lawmakers had submitted a no-confidence motion against deputy prime minister and interior minister over COVID-19 response.

