Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the candidates who had successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination, saying that an exciting and satisfying career in public service awaited them. PM Modi stated that those who had cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles, which came at an important period of India's journey.

PM Modi also shared a special message for those who had missed out on clearing the UPSC exam this year. Urging them to not lose heart, he said that there were more attempts as well as diverse opportunities that were waiting to be explored. UPSC civil services results 2020 were declared on Friday. A total of 751 candidates have been selected for the merit list this year.

Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits.



Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation’s journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting.



At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

UPSC Civil Services Results 2020

Union Service Public Commission released the UPSC civil services result 2020 on September 24. This year, the first rank has been secured by IIT Graduate Shubham Kumar. Kumar belongs to the Katihar district of Bihar and had completed his Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay. The AIR 1 candidate has expressed his wish to work in Bihar for the development of the state. If not Bihar, he would like to work for Madhya Pradesh. Shubham Kumar has been followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain who have secured second and third ranks, respectively.

The mains exam was conducted in January 2021 and the next round, which was the interview round, was conducted in August-September, 2021. Over 2000 candidates were called for the interview round. This year, about 180 candidates have been appointed for Indian Administrative Services, 36 for Indian Foreign Service, 200 for Indian Police Service, 302 for Group A services and 118 candidates have been selected for Group B services posts.

Registered candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE mains exam 2020 and took the interview can check the UPSC civil result 2020 merit list on the official website which is upsc.gov.in.