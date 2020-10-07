PM Modi Greets Putin On His Birthday, Appreciates His Contribution In Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed his greetings on his birthday on October 7. During the phone call, PM Modi recalled his long association and friendship with the Russian president and appreciated his personal role in nurturing the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between the two nations.

Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2020

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also expressed his keenness to welcome Putin in India as soon as possible after the normalisation of the ongoing public health situation.

The 68-year-old Russian leader achieved a major landmark of 20 years at the helm this year, involving in a tremendous change witnessed by the former Soviet state. In 2018, Putin was re-elected with a landslide victory with a mandate to stay in the office until 2024 but the latest sweeping reforms have given the Russian leader an option to run for two more terms.

India-Russia relations

Putin is currently facing several challenges including coronavirus pandemic and widespread criticism over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Western countries have blamed the Russian leader for the poisoning of Navalny which Putin has categorically denied. Putin’s relation with PM Modi holds significance since India’s diplomatic relations with the United States has grown stronger over the years.

