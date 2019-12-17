PM Modi To Chair Meeting Of Council Of Ministers To Review Progress Of Work Done

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 21 at the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan. He will review the progress of the work done by all ministries over the last 6 months from 11 am onwards. All the ministries have been asked to prepare a presentation in this regard. The secretaries working in all ministries along with senior BJP leaders such as working president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh are likely to be a part of this meeting. This would be the first Council of Ministers meeting after June 13, days after Narendra Modi took oath as the PM.

Focus likely on key projects such as Jal Jeevan Mission

In the first meeting, the PM had outlined his priorities for ‘Mission 2022’. He had asked the ministers to present a report card detailing the progress of their tasks in every three months. As per sources, the PM will focus on the implementation of projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Jal Jeevan Mission. While the former deals with providing affordable housing to people, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims at ensuring potable tap water for each household of the country. On December 21, such programmes will be reviewed by the PM to ascertain the performance of the respective cabinet ministers. He is expected to give inputs for the work to be undertaken in the next 6 months. The performance of the ministers might be taken into consideration while effecting the cabinet reshuffle slated to take place in a few weeks’ time.

PM condemns violent protests

Meanwhile, reacting to the violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday, the PM stated that it was “unfortunate” and “deeply distressing”. Maintaining that violence and disturbance of normal life was not part of the Indian ethos, he reminded people that the CAA was passed by both Houses of the Parliament with a resounding majority. The PM noted that the Act highlighted the country’s tradition of harmony and brotherhood.

Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing.



Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

(With ANI inputs)