PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 With PM Shinzo Abe; Highlights Indo-Japanese Global Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apprised about his fruitful discussion with his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe about the Coronavirus pandemic. The discussion of the leaders comes two days after Shinzo Abe declared a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures on Tuesday to ramp up defences against the spread of the coronavirus as the number of infections surges. Meanwhile, India is under a 21-day lockdown that was imposed by the PM on March 24.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership can help in development of new technologies for combatting coronavirus.

Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic . The 🇮🇳🇯🇵 Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Japan has reported 91 deaths from COVID-19 and 3,906 confirmed cases, plus another 712 cases and 11 fatalities from a cruise ship that was quarantined earlier at Yokohama port near Tokyo.

PM Modi holds separate talks with Trump, Brazilian President, Spanish PM

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the Indo-US partnership to fight the global pandemic. Modi also had separate telephonic conversations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, during which the leaders deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter on his "extensive" telephonic conversation with Trump.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6,412 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 5,709 active cases. While 199 deaths have been reported overall, around 503 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

