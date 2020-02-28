'PM Modi Did What Others Said But Couldn't Do': Nadda Hails CAA On His Himachal Visit

BJP National President JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act, reiterating that political leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, all said in the past that they would bring persecuted minorities from Pakistan & Bangladesh however they couldn't do it but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it.

The BJP president who is on a two-day visit to his home state of Himachal Pradesh also said that CAA has nothing to do with citizenship of Indians and the law is only about granting citizenship to persecuted minority Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Nadda, while addressing the rally, said that the population of minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan has reduced drastically, further claiming that many people have forcefully converted. He also accused other parties of misleading the nation and fearmongering.

Nadda also lauded the Prime Minister and called him a "world leader" citing the praise PM Modi got from US President Donald Trump during his recent visit to India. Speaking highly of the prime minister, Nadda said that President Trump in his 28-minute speech in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium praised India and PM Modi for nearly 20 minutes.

Besides, CAA and Trump's visit, Nadda also touched upon a few other points such as the dynastic politics of other political parties versus the BJP's democratic policy. Accusing other political parties of “parivarvaad”, he said, “No one can stop the BJP from growing further as it is the only party which is based on ideology. This is the only party that keeps on introspecting.”

“We know who will be next president of the Congress, NCP, SP, BSP, Telugu Desam and YSR Congress. But the BJP is the only party where nobody knows who will be the next chief,” he said, adding that nobody from his family was in politics yet he has become the national president of BJP.

