Netaji's Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Remembers 'true Son Of Mother India'; Hails Dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to Kolkata, took to Twitter on Saturday and paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. PM Modi stated, "Prayers to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country."

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और भारत माता के सच्चे सपूत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र देश की आजादी के लिए उनके त्याग और समर्पण को सदा याद रखेगा। #ParakramDivas — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

President Kovind pays tribute to Netaji

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to Netaji on Parakram Diwas. He tweeted, "Netaji is one of our most beloved national heroes who made extraordinary contribution to India's freedom struggle. Netaji’s patriotism and sacrifice shall always inspire us. We are committed to strengthen the spirit of freedom so strongly espoused by him."

The President added, "Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as the nation commences his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It is befitting to celebrate this day as “Parakram Diwas” to honour his boundless courage & valour. Netaji instilled the fervour of nationalism among his countless followers."

भारत के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में असाधारण योगदान देने वाले नेताजी हमारे सबसे प्रिय राष्ट्र नायकों में से एक हैं। उनकी देशभक्ति और बलिदान से हमें सदैव प्रेरणा मिलती रहेगी। उन्होंने आज़ादी की भावना पर बहुत बल दिया और उसे मजबूत बनाने के लिए हम पूर्णतया प्रतिबद्ध हैं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के 125वें जयंती वर्ष के समारोहों के शुभारंभ के अवसर पर उनको सादर नमन। उनके अदम्य साहस और वीरता के सम्मान में पूरा राष्ट्र उनकी जयंती को "पराक्रम दिवस" ​​के रूप में मना रहा है। नेताजी ने अपने अनगिनत अनुयायियों में राष्ट्रवाद की भावना का संचार किया। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and remembered Netaji on his birth anniversary. He said, "The courage and valour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organized the youth power of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. My prayers to such a great freedom fighter on his 125th birth anniversary."

नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस के साहस और पराक्रम ने भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को नई शक्ति प्रदान की। उन्होंने विपरीत परिस्थितियों में अपने करिश्माई नेतृत्व से देश की युवाशक्ति को संगठित किया।

स्वतंत्रता आन्दोलन के ऐसे महानायक की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/9fA2km6EYY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by attending the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial. A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, is also going to be held. Before this, PM Modi will visit the National Library where an International Conference “Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” will be organized.

On January 19, the Government of India had decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.The Ministry of Culture issued a circular announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

