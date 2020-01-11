PM Modi Embarks On Two-day Visit To Kolkata; Here's His Travel Itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Kolkata on Tuesday, where he will launch projects and participate in different programmes, including the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. The Howrah Bridge was brightened with colourful lights on Friday night, ahead of PM Modi's arrival.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Office of Prime Minister of India (PMO) had announced PM Modi's official visit to Kolkata on January 11 and 12.

On the 11th of January, PM @narendramodi shall dedicate to the Nation Four Refurbished Heritage Buildings in Kolkata to the Nation.



The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11th and 12th January 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2020

The Mechanisation of Berth No.3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme will also be launched by PM @narendramodi. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2020

PM Modi's travel itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to arrive on January 11 will leave on the following day after the Port Trust programme. During his visit, PM Modi shall visit heritage buildings on Saturday, where he will dedicate to the nation, four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. After a night's stay at the Raj Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday. He will be handing over a cheque of 501 crore rupees towards the final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust.

PM Modi will inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock. He will also inaugurate the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans, a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

