Arjun Kapoor Urges Fans To Curb Use Of Plastic Ahead Of 'World Environment Day'

Arjun Kapoor recently came forward in support of Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar’s Climate Warrior initiative. Bhumi Pednekar is trying to raise awareness about several important issues that are posing a threat to the climate through a campaign called 'One Wish For The Earth'. Arjun Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared a video to support Bhumi Pednekar’s campaign in which he voiced his opinion about the climate and World Environment Day.

Arjun Kapoor's video message on World Environment Day

Arjun Kapoor posted a video in which he is talking about the threat of plastic to the environment and world. He said that there is only one thing that comes to his mind when he thinks about what to wish on this World Environment Day and that is the usage of plastic. He urged everyone to reduce the use of plastic. The actor added that everyone can do something on a day to day basis to reduce the use of plastic as he feels that we have already caused a lot of harm knowingly and unknowingly to the environment.

Arjun Kapoor added that we have seen marine life suffer because of plastic use. Arjun Kapoor further added that the fear and anxiety of the future generation knowing that only 9% of the plastic can be recycled out of the total plastic present in this world is scary. Arjun Kapoor emphasized that now is the time to make a change and be a climate warrior. He also talked about the steps he is taking. Arjun Kapoor added that the small change that he started was when he switched from using a plastic bottle to a metal bottle. Talking about this, he said that it may seem like a small change but it is a huge beginning for him. He concluded the video by proudly saying that he is a climate warrior.

Not only Arjun Kapoor, but celebrities like Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar have also supported Bhumi Pednekar’s campaign. Bhumi Pednekar also reposted Arjun Kapoor's video on her Instagram account. World Environment Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 5, 2020.

