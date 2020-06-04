What Is Theme Of World Environment Day 2020? Read To Know Details

World Environment Day 2020 will be observed on June 5. The day is celebrated every year since 1974 to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. On this day, governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens focus on environmental issues and their possible solutions to conserve the planet. World Environment Day (WED) is organised every year in a different country. And this year, the host is Columbia along with a partnership with Germany. Keep reading to know more:

World Environment Day 2020: Theme and Significance

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is biodiversity, which is a call to action to stop the loss of specials and degradation of the natural world, both of which are accelerating. Currently, as per reports, one million plants and animal species are at the risk of extinction because of human activities. Biodiversity describes the variety of life on planet Earth, encompassing as many as 8 million species on the planet. From plants to animals to fungi and bacteria, several species are at a large risk of extinction. This World Environment Day focuses on the diversity found in nature. For 2020, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and its current partners are launching the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030), which is a global initiative to restore the relationship between humans and nature.

Every year there is a new primary focus and motive for celebrating World Environment Day. Participants of WED include NGOs, governments of different countries, communities, individuals, charities, organisations and celebrities, and how together they raise awareness of environmental issues. The day can be celebrated in many ways, by organising activities such as awareness campaigns, tree planting, and online lectures. One can also post pictures on various social media platforms using the hashtag, #WorldEnvironmentDay and #ForNature.

The different World Environment Day themes over the years were:

The theme for 2019: “Air Pollution”

The theme for 2018: “Beat Plastic Pollution”

The theme for 2017: “I’m with nature”

The theme for 2016: #WildforLife

The theme for 2015: “Seven Billion People. One Planet. Consume with Care”

The theme for 2014: “Raise Your Voice Not the Sea Level!”

The theme for 2013: Think.Eat.Save.

The theme for 2012: “Green Economy: Does it Include You?”

