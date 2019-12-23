The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Extends Hanukkah Greetings To Israelis, Draws Parallels With Diwali

General News

On Monday, PM Modi greeted the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival being celebrated from December 22 to December 30 this year

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. He opined that the festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali showcased the cultural affinity shared by both India and Israel. The PM added that both festivals celebrated the victory of good over evil. This year, Hanukkah is being celebrated from December 22 to December 30.  

Read: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Jibe At PM Modi, Asks To Clarify Stance On 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 days, which begins on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. It usually falls in November or December. In Hebrew, Hanukkah means ‘dedication’. It commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. As per the legend, the Jews had fought against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, it is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional food, games, and gifts.  

Read: PM Modi Assails AAP Over Water, Pollution, Transport; Accuses Party Of Spreading Rumours

World leaders extend wishes

Leaders of countries across the world extended their good wishes on the occasion of Hanukkah. US President Donald Trump wished the Jewish people, posting a message on the microblogging website Twitter.

Read: Rahul Gandhi Urges Students Of India To Stand Together And Fight The 'Modi-Shah' Hate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted the Jewish community by lauding the community's invaluable contribution to the UK. 

Read: Mamata Banerjee Responds To Modi's 'Why Are You Afraid' Jibe, Says 'PM Contradicting HM

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED