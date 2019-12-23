PM Modi Extends Hanukkah Greetings To Israelis, Draws Parallels With Diwali

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. He opined that the festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali showcased the cultural affinity shared by both India and Israel. The PM added that both festivals celebrated the victory of good over evil. This year, Hanukkah is being celebrated from December 22 to December 30.

Chag Hanukkah Sameach to the people of Israel. The festivals of Hanukkah and Diwali depict yet another cultural affinity shared by India and Israel, celebrating light and the victory of good over evil. @netanyahu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

What is Hanukkah?

Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 days, which begins on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar. It usually falls in November or December. In Hebrew, Hanukkah means ‘dedication’. It commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. As per the legend, the Jews had fought against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt. Known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, it is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional food, games, and gifts.

World leaders extend wishes

Leaders of countries across the world extended their good wishes on the occasion of Hanukkah. US President Donald Trump wished the Jewish people, posting a message on the microblogging website Twitter.

Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah. https://t.co/WgQyO9qxSs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greeted the Jewish community by lauding the community's invaluable contribution to the UK.

Britain would not be Britain without its Jewish community. And we will stand with you and celebrate with you - at Chanukah and all year round. pic.twitter.com/S5ClRprCuL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 22, 2019

