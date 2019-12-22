The Debate
Rahul Gandhi Urges Students Of India To Stand Together And Fight The 'Modi-Shah' Hate

General News

Amid the ongoing Anti-CAA protests, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to his Twitter and urged the students of India to fight against the 'Modi-Shah' hate.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul Gandhi

In the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to his Twitter and urged the students of India to fight against the 'Modi-Shah' hate. Earlier on Monday, the Congress leader had condemned the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and called it the "weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists in the country". 

In his tweet, Gandhi appealed the students to not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to divide the country and further urged everyone to stand together against it.

 

Rahul Gandhi To Lead Congress's Citizenship Protest

With the nationwide agitation against CAA, Congress will hold a protest on Monday against the Centre's new citizenship law. The protest meeting will be held at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who had been abroad since the protests over the new law escalated last Sunday, is expected to attend the meet.

More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was given assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of those deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Mangaluru.

Top leaders of the party including its former president Rahul Gandhi and the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the 'satyagraha dharna' till the evening, sources said. The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday evening, they said.

Published:
Published:
