Last Updated:

PM Modi Grateful For Birthday Wishes, Asks People To Follow COVID-19 Measures As His Gift

In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to continue to wear a mask or face covering while in public and reiterated the concept of ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’

Written By
Shubham Bose
PM Modi grateful for birthday wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people for sending their best wishes on this birthday in a late-night tweet on Thursday. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his heartfelt gratitude and replied to well-wishers who had asked what he would like for his birthday saying he wishes people to continue following the COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks and observing social distancing. PM Modi celebrates his 70th birthday on September 17.

PM Modi grateful for birthday wishes

In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to continue to wear a mask or face covering while in public and also to wear it well as in the mask should cover one's nose and mouth. He reiterated the concept of ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ with a focus on social distancing and avoid crowded places. Lastly, PM Modi advised people to improve their immunity in a bid to 'make our planet healthy'

Read: PM Modi Present In Parliament late Night As Farm Reform Bills Get Passed In Lok Sabha

Read: PM Modi Hails Passage Of 'historic' Farm Bills, Warns Of Attempt To Mislead Farmers

PM working late even on his birthday

On his 70th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Parliament late at 10:00 pm to pass the contentious farm sector reform bills. After a long debate over the three farm ordinances, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Read: PM Modi Thanks Bollywood Celebrities For Wishes On 70th Birthday

Read: PM Modi Thanks Prime Ministers Of Nepal And Bhutan For 'warm Birthday Wishes'

(Image Credit @narendramodi/Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND