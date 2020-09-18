PM Modi Grateful For Birthday Wishes, Asks People To Follow COVID-19 Measures As His Gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people for sending their best wishes on this birthday in a late-night tweet on Thursday. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his heartfelt gratitude and replied to well-wishers who had asked what he would like for his birthday saying he wishes people to continue following the COVID-19 measures such as wearing masks and observing social distancing. PM Modi celebrates his 70th birthday on September 17.

PM Modi grateful for birthday wishes

In his tweet, PM Modi urged the people to continue to wear a mask or face covering while in public and also to wear it well as in the mask should cover one's nose and mouth. He reiterated the concept of ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ with a focus on social distancing and avoid crowded places. Lastly, PM Modi advised people to improve their immunity in a bid to 'make our planet healthy'

Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:



Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.



Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Avoid crowded spaces.



Improve your immunity.



Let us make our planet healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

People from all over India, from all over the world have shared their kind wishes. I am grateful to each and every person who has greeted me. These greetings give me strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of my fellow citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Read: PM Modi Present In Parliament late Night As Farm Reform Bills Get Passed In Lok Sabha

Read: PM Modi Hails Passage Of 'historic' Farm Bills, Warns Of Attempt To Mislead Farmers

PM working late even on his birthday

On his 70th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Parliament late at 10:00 pm to pass the contentious farm sector reform bills. After a long debate over the three farm ordinances, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

Hats off to the commitment of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji who was present in the Parliament today on his Birthday late at 10:00 pm to pass the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Bill. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TUBdw2tVYh — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) September 17, 2020

Read: PM Modi Thanks Bollywood Celebrities For Wishes On 70th Birthday

Read: PM Modi Thanks Prime Ministers Of Nepal And Bhutan For 'warm Birthday Wishes'

(Image Credit @narendramodi/Twitter)