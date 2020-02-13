PM Modi Celebrates World Radio Day, Highlights His 'Mann Ki Baat' Experience

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of World Radio Day. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi said that the radio highlights the inherent strength of the country. PM Modi also mentioned his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' that has helped him remain in contact with the citizens. World Radio Day is celebrated all over the world on February 13 every year.

Greetings on World Radio Day!



Over the last five years, we’ve been using the radio to highlight India’s inherent strengths and the outstanding achievements of exemplary Indians. #MannKiBaat has brought us closer and remains a wonderful experience. https://t.co/vewfaVfVQY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2020

About World Radio Day

Radio is the most accessible media in the world. Radio can listen in any corner of the world. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) first started celebrating Radio Day globally on February 13, 2012, to highlight the importance of radio. World Radio Day highlights the unique power of radio which connects lives and brings people together from across the globe.

Radio being the powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. According to the United Nations, this year World Radio Day’s theme is “Radio and Diversity”. The theme highlights the special value of radio in the era of a rapid media revolution. The theme also highlights the fact that radio has its value in every religion, region, and language.

