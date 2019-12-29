PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat Says 'Festivals Reminder Of India's Unity In Diversity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday outlined the festive spirit of the country while asserting that different festivals being celebrated in various parts of India remind us of our unity and diversity. He was addressing his final 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2019 marking it the 60th edition of his monthly radio broadcast. Prime Minister Modi said, "Movement of sun, moon, and earth doesn't just determine eclipses, rather many other things are also associated with them. We all know, that based on the sun's motion, various festivals will be celebrated throughout India in the middle of January."

'These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers'

Sharing details of different festivals which are celebrated in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister said, "From Punjab to Tamil Nadu...from Gujarat to Assam...people will celebrate various festivals. Makar Sankranti and Uttaraayan are celebrated with great fervour in the month of January. During this time, we will see the celebration of Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and MaaghBiihu in Assam. These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers and their crops."

'This place has been India's pride in the last five decades'

Prime Minister Modi also concluded that these festivals remind us of India's unity as well as its diversity. He also exhorted citizens to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari which, he said, evokes a sense of patriotism and energy and also inspires people to serve the poor. The PM said that the memorial has become a centre of attraction for the people who want to feel spiritual consciousness.

"The Vivekananda Memorial has become a pilgrimage site for the people who want to experience spiritual consciousness. It evokes a sense of patriotism in the hearts of people, gives energy, and influences them to serve the poor," he said.

He said that the people who visited the memorial were inspired to do something for the country. He said, "Swami Vivekananda Memorial on a rock near Kanyakumari is completing 50 years. This place has been India's pride in the last five decades and a centre of attraction for foreign tourists."

"This is the final episode of Mann ki Baat and we will meet again in 2020", he said while extending new year's greetings to the listeners

