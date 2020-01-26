PM Modi's Republic Day 'Mann Ki Baat' Hails Small Initiatives Launched On The Platform

Commencing 2020's first 'Mann ki Baat' - PM Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast, on Sunday, he said that the show had given inspiration to several initiatives. Talking about the discussion shared about achievers, PM Modi said that the show had inspired several to think 'If they can, maybe I can do'. Addressing a special broadcast on India's 71st Republic day, PM Modi listed several initiatives like no single plastic use, Khadi purchases, cleanliness, etc.

'Mann ki baat' initiatives

"Mann ki Baat has given us the opportunity to get inspiration from several persons who have achieved something in life raising the question 'If they do, can I do?. In the past few years we have taken many such small initiatives like no to single-use plastic, khadi and local purchases, cleanliness, woman empowerment, cashless economy through this light-hearted 'Mann ki baat'. These initiatives have been strengthened by your co-operation only," he said.

Republic day celebrations

The show comes hours after President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presided over the Republic Day parade at Delhi's Rajpath along with Chief guest - Brazilian President Bolsonaro. Marking a first, PM Modi had paid tribute to fallen warriors at the National War Memorial which was inaugurated on February 2019. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria were present.

After hoisting the flag at the viewing platform at Rajpath, India witnessed its states' pride and the Indian Army's firepower in its 90-minute parade. 22 tableaux — six by central ministries and departments and 16 by states and Union Territories were paraded on Rajpath. The states which rolled onto Rajpath were Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.

This Republic Day witnessed several firsts. These include - Prime Minister paid tribute at National War Memorial, Tania Shergill - the first woman parade adjutant, DRDO contingent showcasing ASAT, Contingent of women bikers of CRPF, Tri-service formation andTableau of Jal Shakti Ministry. While the entire country has been torn by the recent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Republic Day was celebrated with pomp throughout the nation.

