PM Modi Hails 'lightning-fast' Hima Das & PT Usha For Joining Hands To Fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 'lightning-fast' runners, Hima Das & PT Usha, for responding positively to his call for Janta Curfew on Sunday and for coming together to fight the coronavirus epidemic. Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi announced that a Janta Curfew will be in place on Sunday, 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm during which he requested all the citizens to remain indoors. In addition to this, PM Modi urged the people to assemble on their balconies or in front of their houses at 5 pm to cheer for the health workers, government employees, media persons & others who were working in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

PM Modi hails Hima Das & PT Usha

Lightning quick runners from different generations who have made the nation proud are appealing to the nation to come together for #IndiaFightsCorona.



Let us do so.https://t.co/S6Bv8LwskIhttps://t.co/wkJxiQD46v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

'Dhing Express' & 'Payyoli Express' join hands to fight COVID-19

I am whole heartedly supporting the #JanataCurfew as requested by our PM @narendramodi ji on Sunday 22nd March from Morning 7.00 am to 9.00 pm. I salute all those who are serving the nation against #COVID19 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) March 19, 2020

Let’s join hands with our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. I salute all those who are working 24X7 for serving our nation against #COVID2019india #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 19, 2020

PM Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the PM Modi said.

