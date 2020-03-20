The Debate
PM Modi Hails 'lightning-fast' Hima Das & PT Usha For Joining Hands To Fight COVID-19

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 'lightning-fast' runners, Hima Das & PT Usha, for responding positively to his call for Janta Curfew on Sunday

Updated On:
Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's 'lightning-fast' runners, Hima Das & PT Usha, for responding positively to his call for Janta Curfew on Sunday and for coming together to fight the coronavirus epidemic. Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi announced that a Janta Curfew will be in place on Sunday, 22 March from 7 am to 9 pm during which he requested all the citizens to remain indoors. In addition to this, PM Modi urged the people to assemble on their balconies or in front of their houses at 5 pm to cheer for the health workers, government employees, media persons & others who were working in order to prevent the spread of the epidemic.   

READ | Coronavirus: No Jail Visits By Inmates' Kin Till Mar 31 In MP

PM Modi hails Hima Das & PT Usha

READ | Kanika Kapoor Says Reports Of Parties 'completely Untrue', Raje Says Singer Was A 'guest'

'Dhing Express' & 'Payyoli Express' join hands to fight COVID-19

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MPs Enter Isolation As Fear Reaches Parliament; Cases Cross 200

PM Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic 

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the PM Modi said. 

READ | Shatrughan Sinha Praises PM Modi's Address To The Nation, Pledges Support

First Published:
COMMENT
