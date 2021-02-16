PM Modi: 'History Not Only Written By Those Who Enslaved India, But Also Common People'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and for development works on Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. While addressing the people at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial, PM Modi said, "The history of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved the country, it is that too which the common people of the nation have kept in the folk stories of India, which has been carried forward by generations". PM added that India has entered in its 75th year of independence and it has brought bigger occasions to remember and take inspiration from our great leaders.

'History is written by common people'

To mark the occasion of birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev, PM Modi said, "Today when India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember and take inspiration from the contribution of such great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their sacrifice, struggle, valour and martyrdom. The history of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. India's history is that too which the common people of India have kept in the folk stories of India, that which has been carried forward by generations."

PM Modi cited the example of Subhash Chandra Bose, he asserted, "The India of today will not forget the people who in the name of writing history have done a disservice to the people who (Subhash Chandra Bose) shaped history. India of today is making the amendments now." PM Modi also commended Sardar Patel for playing an important role in bringing 565 princely states under the Indian union. Prime Minister said, "How well we recognised the man who brought together hundreds of the princely states together. Today, we have the largest statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in the world that is inspiring us."

Remembering the great leaders and revolutionists, PM Modi hailed BR Ambedkar for drawing up a constitution that protected the rights of backward classes. He opined, "Dr BR Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the creation of the country's Constitution was also seen with a mere political lens. There are several other leaders whose contribution was not recognised for one reason or another." While greeting the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, PM Modi said that this year the Basant has come with new hopes and new enthusiasm leaving behind the despair of the pandemic.

Maharaja Suheldev Memorial

The complete project will include the installation of an equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and the development of various tourist amenities like a cafeteria, a guest house and a children’s park, a government statement said. Maharaja Suheldev’s devotion and service to the country is a source of inspiration for all and with the development of this memorial site, the country will be able to get better acquainted with the heroic saga of Maharaja Suheldev. This would also further enhance the tourist potential of this site and help to create employment, the release added.

(with inputs from ANI)

