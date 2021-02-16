PM Modi, President Kovind and other top leaders extend greetings on Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami festival is being celebrated on Tuesday across the country. On this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, have greeted the citizens. President Ramnath Kovind in his tweet sent the heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. He wished that the arrival of spring brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the people.

Top leaders extended greetings

वसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



मेरी कामना है कि बसंत का आगमन सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2021

President Kovind tweeted, "Hearty greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. I wish that the arrival of spring brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen." Also, Prime Minister Modi tweeted (in Hindi), "Basant Panchami Aur Saraswati Puja ke Pawan Awasar Pr Aap Sabhi Ko Hardik Shubhkamnayein." (Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja)

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के पावन अवसर पर आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021

नव उमंग व नई ऊर्जा के प्रतीक बसंत पंचमी के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



विद्या की देवी मां सरस्वती सबके जीवन में ज्ञान, समृद्धि व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य प्रदान करें, ऐसी कामना करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/bwgFRrLVgu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2021

वसंत पंचमी एवं सरस्वती पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में हर्ष, उल्लास, ज्ञान और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, यही मेरी कामना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah wished the Republic of India on Vasant Panchami, he tweeted, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen of the holy festival of Basant Panchami, a symbol of new zeal and new energy. Mother Goddess Saraswati wishes to provide knowledge, prosperity and good health in everyone's life." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, "Best wishes to all of you on Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May this holy festival bring joy, joy, knowledge and good health to your life, this is my wish."

Greetings on the occasion of #BasantPanchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom, happiness & prosperity. #BasantPanchami2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2021

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, tweeted, "Greetings on the occasion of #BasantPanchami. The festival marks the arrival of Spring season and is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom, happiness & prosperity. #BasantPanchami2021".

बसंत पंचमी के पावन पर्व पर माघ मेले में पधारे सभी श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 16, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Hearty congratulations to all the people of Basant Panchami, the new creation of nature and the festival of knowledge and knowledge. Mother goddess Saraswati, the master of learning, illuminate the lives of all of you with the light of knowledge. Let us all be determined to educate our daughters on this auspicious occasion." Yogi added, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees who visited Magh Mela on the holy festival of Basant Panchami."

Why is Vasant Panchami celebrated?

The festival of Vasant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Magh month. On this occasion, Mother Saraswati will be worshiped in Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga in Revathi Nakshatra. Vasant Panchami is considered best for starting education, learning new styles, arts, music etc. According to mythological beliefs, on Vasant Panchami, Kamadeva comes to earth with his wife Rati and communicates love everywhere. Also, it is believed that Lord Brahma originated Mata Saraswati on the day of Vasant Panchami.

