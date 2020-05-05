Army Chief Warns Pak After Handwara Encounter, Says 'India Will Respond Appropriately'

Issuing stern warning to Pakistan after the Handwara encounter in which India's 5 security personnel were martyred, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that Pakistan is following its myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, and India will respond appropriately.

In an exclusive interview to news agency PTI, the army chief on Monday evening said that India will give a proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism by Pakistan. "India will respond appropriately with precision unless the neighbouring country gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism,"

On Handwara incident

Saluting the Bravehearts who were martyred, including Army Colonel and Major, he said that India is proud of the five security personnel who laid down their lives saving civilians from terrorists. Lashing out at the Imran Khan-led country for its attempt of infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, General Naravane said that Pakistan has shown that it is not interested in battling the coronavirus pandemic and is still following its own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India.

"I would like to emphasise that the Indian Army will give a proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan's) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region. Unless Pakistan gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision," he added.

Army chief on Pak trying to raise Kashmir

Since India abrogated Article 370 last year in August, thereby uniting the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir like never before, Pakistan has time and again attempted to raise the issue on international platforms, only to face a backlash. The army chief commented on Pak's recent attempt at SAARC video conference initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Pakistan's narrow-mindedness was exposed when it used the platform to complain about non-existent violations of human rights in Kashmir instead of finding ways to keep its citizens safe from the pandemic." He also said that Pakistan has sought to blindside the international community by making superficial changes and amendments to its non-existent checks on terror financing and money laundering.

'Pak exporting terrorism'

Earlier on April 17, Army Chief warned Pakistan for resorting to a ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir and for infiltration attempts. Speaking to ANI from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Army chief said that while the world is trying to find ways to tackle the deadly pandemic, Pakistan is busy exporting terrorism, which shows it is their state policy.

5 security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter

On Sunday, 5 security personnel including an Army Colonel and Major were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Indian Army statement, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilians as hostages in a house in Changimul, Handwara. The security personnel managed to safely rescue the citizens and eliminated two terrorists. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other top officials paid tribute to the martyred personnel.

